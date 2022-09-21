1 hour ago - Business

Car-sharing service, formerly known as Car2Go, returns to Denver

Alayna Alvarez
A Free2move vehicle parked on a side street. Photo: Anita Pouchard Serra/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A fleet of roughly 200 Jeeps, Chevrolets and other big-name auto models are rolling out in Denver as short- and long-term rental vehicles.

What's happening: Car-sharing service Free2move — which acquired its peer known as Car2Go after it left Denver in October 2019 — is targeting local drivers shifting away from vehicle ownership in favor of pay-per-use car plans.

  • Free2move car-sharing is also available in Columbus, Ohio; Portland, Oregon; Madrid; Paris; and Washington, D.C.

How it works: Drivers pay 49 cents per minute up to a 14-day rental price of $649.99.

  • A separate "on demand" service offers unlimited vehicle use for $699 a month.
  • Cars can be picked up and dropped off at most legal parking spaces in the service area and driven anywhere.
