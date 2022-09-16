1 hour ago - Business

Live Nation's new club pass gets you into every show at its Denver venue

John Frank
Alt-J performs at Denver's Fillmore Auditorium in 2018. Photo: Thomas Cooper/Getty Images
It sounds like a music fan's dream: One ticket to attend every show at your favorite club.

  • Now it's a reality.

Driving the news: Live Nation — owned by Englewood, Colorado-based Liberty Media — is offering a new club pass that allows fans to score a general admission ticket to every concert from Oct. 1 through Dec. 31 at select clubs.

Details: The cost of a pass for access to one venue of your choice is $59, and a national multi-club pass is $299.

