2 hours ago - Food and Drink

What's new for Denver Broncos games at Empower Field in 2022

John Frank
Data: Bookies.com; Table: Kavya Beheraj/Axios
Data: Bookies.com; Table: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

The Denver Broncos return to Mile High Stadium on Sunday for their first home game of the season.

Catch up quick: Quarterback Russell Wilson's team started with a loss on a controversial last play in Seattle on Monday night.

  • Next up: The Houston Texans. The Broncos rate higher in our NFL power rankings, but the Texans surprised many with a tie in the opening week.

What's new: Plenty is new on the field with Wilson at the helm and new coach Nathaniel Hackett making calls.

Yes, but: What we're excited about is the new menu of concessions at Broncos stadium.

Wild Taco tacos and a hot chicken sandwich are two new offerings at Broncos games. Photo: John Frank/Axios
Wild Taco tacos and a hot chicken sandwich are two new offerings at Broncos games. Photo: John Frank/Axios
  • A food hall concept in section 127 will offer three restaurants — including burgers from The Cherry Cricket, tacos from Wild Taco and Osteria Marco.
  • Hot Tots — from chef Frank Bonanno's Capitol Hill neighborhood joint — is a tasty and not-to-spicy tater tots and crispy chicken in section 119.
  • And you can find Boulder-based Ozo Foods' plant-based burgers throughout the stadium, as well as a surprisingly good plant-based meatball sub.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Denver stories

No stories could be found

Denverpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more