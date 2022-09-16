What's new for Denver Broncos games at Empower Field in 2022

The Denver Broncos return to Mile High Stadium on Sunday for their first home game of the season.

Catch up quick: Quarterback Russell Wilson's team started with a loss on a controversial last play in Seattle on Monday night.

Next up: The Houston Texans. The Broncos rate higher in our NFL power rankings, but the Texans surprised many with a tie in the opening week.

What's new: Plenty is new on the field with Wilson at the helm and new coach Nathaniel Hackett making calls.

Yes, but: What we're excited about is the new menu of concessions at Broncos stadium.

Wild Taco tacos and a hot chicken sandwich are two new offerings at Broncos games. Photo: John Frank/Axios