2 hours ago - Food and Drink
What's new for Denver Broncos games at Empower Field in 2022
The Denver Broncos return to Mile High Stadium on Sunday for their first home game of the season.
Catch up quick: Quarterback Russell Wilson's team started with a loss on a controversial last play in Seattle on Monday night.
- Next up: The Houston Texans. The Broncos rate higher in our NFL power rankings, but the Texans surprised many with a tie in the opening week.
What's new: Plenty is new on the field with Wilson at the helm and new coach Nathaniel Hackett making calls.
Yes, but: What we're excited about is the new menu of concessions at Broncos stadium.
- A food hall concept in section 127 will offer three restaurants — including burgers from The Cherry Cricket, tacos from Wild Taco and Osteria Marco.
- Hot Tots — from chef Frank Bonanno's Capitol Hill neighborhood joint — is a tasty and not-to-spicy tater tots and crispy chicken in section 119.
- And you can find Boulder-based Ozo Foods' plant-based burgers throughout the stadium, as well as a surprisingly good plant-based meatball sub.
