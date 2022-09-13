The Denver Broncos new quarterback Russell Wilson had his moment of vindication against his former team, the Seattle Seahawks, in the opening game of the season.

The play: With the ball and four minutes to go in the fourth quarter on an opening weekend of crazy NFL finishes, Wilson was unable to advance the Broncos further than the Seahawks' 46 yard line.

With 20 seconds left and facing fourth down, Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett sent in kicker Brandon McManus to attempt a career-long field goal of 64 yards. McManus missed.

The Broncos lost 17-16.

The bottom line: The Broncos flashed — like the 67-yard pass from Wilson to receiver Jerry Jeudy in the first half — but ultimately ended up in the loss column.