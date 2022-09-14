The state has set up eight community sites for Coloradans to get newly-approved COVID-19 vaccines tailored to be more effective against the Omicron variant, with two additional locations opening this week.

Driving the news: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention authorized the booster shots last week, recommending the new booster for people ages 12 and older who got the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, and individuals 18 years and up who received the Moderna shot.

Details: The following sites are now open, with varied hours, and appointments available for scheduling online:

What's next: These sites will open tomorrow:

Southwest Weld County Services Complex (4209 County Rd. 24 ½, Longmont, 80504)

Dick's Sporting Goods Park (6000 Victory Way, Commerce City, 80022)

Of note: The sites will provide primary vaccine doses for children 6 months and older, and third doses for kids between the ages of 5-11.