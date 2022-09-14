Where to get your COVID-19 booster shot in Colorado
The state has set up eight community sites for Coloradans to get newly-approved COVID-19 vaccines tailored to be more effective against the Omicron variant, with two additional locations opening this week.
Driving the news: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention authorized the booster shots last week, recommending the new booster for people ages 12 and older who got the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, and individuals 18 years and up who received the Moderna shot.
Details: The following sites are now open, with varied hours, and appointments available for scheduling online:
- Ball Arena (1000 Chopper Cr., Denver, 80204)
- Mesa County Community Services Building (510 29 1/2 Rd., Grand Junction 81504)
- Citadel Mall (680 Citadel Dr. E., Colorado Springs, 80909)
- Front Range Community College (4616 S. Shields St., Fort Collins, 80526)
- Pueblo Mall (3201 Dillon Dr., Pueblo, 81008)
- La Plata County Fairgrounds (2500 Main St., Durango, 81301)
- Summit County Public Health (360 Peak One Dr., Frisco, 80443)
- Water World (8801 N. Pecos St., Federal Heights, 80260)
What's next: These sites will open tomorrow:
- Southwest Weld County Services Complex (4209 County Rd. 24 ½, Longmont, 80504)
- Dick's Sporting Goods Park (6000 Victory Way, Commerce City, 80022)
Of note: The sites will provide primary vaccine doses for children 6 months and older, and third doses for kids between the ages of 5-11.
- The state has administered more than 400,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines between March 2021 to March 2022, according to the its public health department.
