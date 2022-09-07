Coloradans can now get the new COVID boosters following the CDC's approval of Pfizer and Moderna's updated Omicron doses.

Pfizer's retooled vaccine is approved for people ages 12 years and older, while Moderna's shot is authorized for those who are 18 and up.

The state's website offers a COVID vaccine calculator to help people find out which and how many doses they need, if any.

Why it matters: Infectious disease experts in Colorado say the timely uptake of the latest booster shot could prevent another COVID surge this fall.

Officials also warn of an early start to flu season and encourage Coloradans to get flu shots and COVID boosters simultaneously, and "as soon as possible."

What they're saying: It's safe to get the new booster and flu shots at the same time, Michelle Barron, UCHealth's senior medical director for infection prevention and control, said in a statement.

"Think of it as training your immune system in a similar manner to basic training in the military. You may learn to use a weapon and also learn physical combat. They are related but separate types of training meant for your protection," she explained.

Where to go: Omicron vaccine doses are available across the state, including at primary care offices, local public health clinics, pharmacies, mobile vaccine buses and community vaccination sites. More locations will begin offering appointments for Omicron doses in the coming days.

No ID, insurance or proof of medical history is required. All doses of the vaccine are free.

By the numbers: Colorado's health department ordered the full 145,200 doses allocated to the state during the first two phases of pre-ordering, which ended last week, an agency spokesperson tells Axios Denver.

Colorado retail pharmacies have also ordered nearly 150,000 doses.

In total, 294,400 boosters will be available in these first waves.

What's next: State health officials tell Axios Denver they anticipate recurring allocations moving forward and "ample supply to meet demand."

In Denver, health officials are "much better prepared" to push out boosters this fall compared to when vaccines were first introduced in 2021, city spokesperson Courtney Ronner told Axios Denver in an earlier interview.

The city plans to focus outreach on people at the greatest risk for severe disease through targeted vaccination clinics, Ronner said.

