Colorado's summer of COVID subvariants heats up

As Colorado temperatures tick up this summer, cases of new COVID-19 variants are rising with them.

Why it matters: Another summertime surge could prolong the pandemic, after most public health precautions were lifted and many mass vaccine sites closed.

Meanwhile, vaccines are losing their power to protect against the fast-changing coronavirus.

And new research shows reinfection may raise risks of other illnesses, including lung and heart problems.

Details: The latest subvariants of Omicron, BA.4 and BA.5, are the most transmissible yet, and have become the dominant strains circulating nationwide, including in Colorado.

They are so contagious — and different enough from previous versions — that even those with immunity from prior Omicron infections are falling ill again.

Data: Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment; Chart: Will Chase/Axios

State of play: Despite their weakening efficacy, state health officials still say COVID vaccines are the best weapons in this fight.

The state is using social media, text messaging alerts and an advertising campaign to encourage higher vaccination rates for kids under age 5. Only 4.2% of them have received their first doses as of July 6, per state health department spokesperson Paul Bishop.

What's next: Planning is underway in Colorado for a fall vaccine campaign, when the formulas are expected to be recalibrated to fight the latest variants, Bishop tells Axios Denver.