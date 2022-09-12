Small, out-of-state investors are snatching up homes in Colorado

Data: ATTOM Data; Note: Small investors are those purchasing two to 10 homes per year; Map: Simran Parwani/Axios

Small, out-of-state investors — or "laptop landlords" — made up more than 2% of home sales in Colorado during the first half of 2022, according to an analysis by Attom Data Solutions and the Wall Street Journal.

Why it matters: Much of the frustration over the rental crisis here and nationwide tends to be directed at corporations buying up hundreds of homes and renting them out for top dollar.

But smaller investors, defined as those who own between two and 10 properties, are also driving up prices.

What's happening: Out-of-state investors are using technology — like crowdfunding platforms and online management services — to snap up homes online in a flash, sometimes sight unseen, according to the Wall Street Journal’s analysis.

"It can all be done online," real estate consultant John Burns told the WSJ. "That's been the game-changer."

By the numbers: 2.2% of Colorado's home sales in the first half of 2022 were made by small, out-of-state investors — a percentage point higher than in 2019.

That growth placed the state in the top 10 nationwide that saw the highest increases in these types of investments.

The big picture: Investors bought 28% of all single-family homes nationwide this February, up from 17% in 2019, according to the data firm CoreLogic, the Journal reports.

Small, out-of-state investors accounted for 2.1% of all homes in the second quarter in 2022, according to Attom, up from 1.5% in 2019.

Zoom out: Southern metros and states like Georgia, North Carolina and Mississippi, are leading the nation in this investment.