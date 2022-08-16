2 hours ago - Business
Colorado-themed Wordle highlights state's unique culture
If you're a Wordle fan, you're bound to enjoy "Coloradle" — a new Centennial-State-themed version of the game.
What to know: The Colorado Chamber of Commerce, which developed the game, said the daily puzzles will highlight "the state's unique culture."
How to play: Available online, a new puzzle debuts at midnight each day.
- Hint: The answers are Colorado-centric and describe local activities, landmarks, public figures, colloquialisms and well-known businesses.
More Denver stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.