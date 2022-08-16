2 hours ago - Business

Colorado-themed Wordle highlights state's unique culture

John Frank
Monday's inaugural Coloradle challenge. Image: John Xenakis/Axios

If you're a Wordle fan, you're bound to enjoy "Coloradle" — a new Centennial-State-themed version of the game.

What to know: The Colorado Chamber of Commerce, which developed the game, said the daily puzzles will highlight "the state's unique culture."

How to play: Available online, a new puzzle debuts at midnight each day.

  • Hint: The answers are Colorado-centric and describe local activities, landmarks, public figures, colloquialisms and well-known businesses.
