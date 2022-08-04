Colorado recorded an uptick in deaths related to COVID-19 and overdoses in 2021, according to data newly finalized from the state health department.

The big picture: The death rate in 2021 didn't improve since hitting a record high in 2020. Health experts blame people not getting vaccinated and soaring fentanyl use for the elevated figures.

"It is disconcerting to see (death) rates are still this high at the end of 2021," Emily Johnson, the Colorado Health Institute's policy director, told the Denver Post.

By the numbers: The three leading causes of death in 2021 were heart disease, cancer and COVID-19.

The state recorded 48,284 deaths last year, with an age-adjusted death rate of 784.8 per 100,000 people — a smidge lower than 2020's rate of 785.4.

5,298 deaths were caused by the coronavirus, averaging a rate of 82.5 per 100,000 people, compared to 72.8 in 2020.

1,943 Coloradans died by overdose — a jump to 32.6 per 100,000 people from 21.6 in 2020.

Longstanding demographic disparities persist, with Black residents averaging the highest overall death rate despite seeing a 7% improvement between 2020 and 2021.

What to watch: Whether we see a surge in COVID-19 deaths this year may depend on how quickly vaccines are retooled to fight the latest variants, and how quickly people get them (if they even do so).