Our landlocked state has no shortage of quality seafood, and now you can add the buttery handheld delicacies at Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls to your must-try list.

Details: The seafood chain opened its first Colorado location earlier this year in the Cherry Creek neighborhood.

What I ordered: The Connecticut roll, which has warm lobster meat glazed in butter and stacked inside a toasted bun. And that's it, as simple as it gets. Though I suggest spritzing the lobster with the lemon wedge on the side to give it even more flavor.

I lived in Connecticut for nearly five years, so I was skeptical about getting a good lobster roll this far from the Long Island Sound, but Mason's was outstanding.

It's a subtle difference, but one that anyone who's lived in New England will instantly recognize: Connecticut-style rolls are different from the Maine version (called the Classic Lobster Roll at Mason's), which are served chilled and with mayo.

Whichever you order, pair your main with some potato chips — and rosé, if you're feeling adventurous.

Reality check: Lobster ain't cheap, and neither is a roll here, so be prepared to fork over $21 for this dish.