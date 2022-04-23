This story originally appeared in the Axios Denver newsletter Feb. 24, 2021.

We may be landlocked, but that doesn't mean we have to travel far for fresh seafood.

Details: TK's Surf & Turf Kitchen is a family-run restaurants, serves all your favorite seafood staples — crab, lobster and shrimp — and plenty of other yumminess, like salmon Alfredo, spicy macaroni and garlic mashed potatoes.

Why it stands out: "There are no other Black-owned seafood restaurants" in Denver, owner Tyler "TK" Kanwai told Denver7, adding that it was important to pursue his dream and break down barriers.

Inside TK's seafood joint, you'll see artwork honoring the Black Lives Matter movement, including murals of George Floyd, Elijah McClain and Breonna Taylor.

Alayna's pro tip: Do NOT sleep on TK's secret sauce! It'll blow your mind.

The big picture: Across the country, Black-owned small businesses were among the hardest hit by the pandemic.