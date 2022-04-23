44 mins ago - Food and Drink

TK's Surf & Turf Kitchen serves seafood staples

Alayna Alvarez
A platter of crab and shrimp from TK's Surf & Turf Kitchen. Photo: Alayna Alvarez/Axios
This story originally appeared in the Axios Denver newsletter Feb. 24, 2021.

We may be landlocked, but that doesn't mean we have to travel far for fresh seafood.

Details: TK's Surf & Turf Kitchen is a family-run restaurants, serves all your favorite seafood staples — crab, lobster and shrimp — and plenty of other yumminess, like salmon Alfredo, spicy macaroni and garlic mashed potatoes.

Why it stands out: "There are no other Black-owned seafood restaurants" in Denver, owner Tyler "TK" Kanwai told Denver7, adding that it was important to pursue his dream and break down barriers.

  • Inside TK's seafood joint, you'll see artwork honoring the Black Lives Matter movement, including murals of George Floyd, Elijah McClain and Breonna Taylor.
  • Alayna's pro tip: Do NOT sleep on TK's secret sauce! It'll blow your mind.

The big picture: Across the country, Black-owned small businesses were among the hardest hit by the pandemic.

