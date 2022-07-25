Data: Bureau of Labor Statistics; Chart: Simran Parwani/Axios

The latest job numbers offer a portentous picture in Colorado.

Driving the news: Job growth is slowing, which may exacerbate disparities in how the state is recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Why it matters: Much like national trends, the pandemic shuffled the state's labor force. Now it's easier to find warehouse workers than waiters.

State of play: Colorado had recovered all the 375,000 jobs lost during the pandemic by this past March, but economists and policymakers are concerned about the uneven recovery.

Employers added 4,500 jobs in June, the latest numbers released Friday show, building to a year-over-year total of 111,700 new jobs — a 4.1% increase.

The big picture: Colorado's unemployment fell to 3.4% in June, positioning the state in the middle of the national pack but below the average of 3.6%.

Labor force participation increased to 70% of adults (a new record, according to state economists), which ranks second in the nation.

Yes, but: It's the second consecutive month of lower growth numbers after 15,000-job surges in February and April. "Colorado is slowing more than you might expect," state labor economist Ryan Gedney told reporters Friday.

Zoom in: The leisure and hospitality sector made significant gains in June, adding 2,300 jobs amid the summer tourism season. But it's still 2% behind its pre-pandemic levels, an Axios Denver analysis finds.

Two other sectors which remain behind compared to February 2020 are government and mining and logging.

What they're saying: The disparities are drawing attention from lawmakers, who expressed concern after a recent economic briefing. "As we start to see the economy may be slowing down, I'm concerned … that these sectors aren't going to come back as strong," state Rep. Leslie Herod said.

What to watch: The financial sector shed 1,900 jobs in June, as mortgage services took a hit with rising interest rates.