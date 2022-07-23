Hot homes: 5 houses in Denver starting at $419K
Great houses hit the market every week, but this bunch is especially swoon-worthy, we think.
1179 Syracuse St. — $419,000
Why we love it: There's a lot to love about this charming one-bedroom, but the retro kitchen and pink bathroom take the cake.
- Neighborhood: Montclair
- Specs: 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 731 square feet
- Listed by: Susie Best and Kelly Reed at milehimodern
- Features: Built-ins, fenced-in yard, arched doorways.
1046 Kalamath St. — $555,000
Why we love it: From the painted blue brick exterior to the modern kitchen, this cozy two-bed is adorable.
- Neighborhood: Lincoln Park
- Specs: 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 944 square feet
- Listed by: Raphael Shattenkirk at HomeSmart
- Features: 10-foot ceilings, French doors, fenced-in yard.
3514 Navajo St. — $675,000
Why we love it: This house packs a lot of personality with cool black-and-white tiles, sliding doors around the bedroom and frosted windows.
- Neighborhood: LoHi
- Specs: 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 2,322 square feet
- Listed by: Olivia Kunevicius at milehimodern
- Features: Unique layout, edgy design, lots of room for entertaining.
1106 Clayton St. — $725,000
Why we love it: There are little treasures hidden all throughout this house, like the blue-and-yellow painted porch ceiling, the stained glass window and the curved stair banister.
- Neighborhood: Congress Park
- Specs: 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,304 square feet
- Listed by: Caitlin Clough at milehimodern
- Features: Great backyard setup, classic white kitchen, original pine floors.
801 E 10th Ave. — $725,000
Why we love it: This dreamy Victorian has stunning details at every turn, like the black-and-white tile bathroom, thick moldings and a spacious dining room.
- Neighborhood: Capital Hill
- Specs: 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1,776 square feet
- Listed by: Molly Lucas at RE/MAX of Cherry Creek
- Features: Walkable to Cheeseman Park, gas fireplace, renovated kitchen.
