Great houses hit the market every week, but this bunch is especially swoon-worthy, we think.

Why we love it: There's a lot to love about this charming one-bedroom, but the retro kitchen and pink bathroom take the cake.

Neighborhood: Montclair

Montclair Specs: 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 731 square feet

Susie Best and Kelly Reed at milehimodern Features: Built-ins, fenced-in yard, arched doorways.

Photo by Nate Polta, courtesy of milehimodern

Why we love it: From the painted blue brick exterior to the modern kitchen, this cozy two-bed is adorable.

Neighborhood: Lincoln Park

Lincoln Park Specs: 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 944 square feet

Raphael Shattenkirk at HomeSmart Features: 10-foot ceilings, French doors, fenced-in yard.

Photo courtesy of Raphael Shattenkirk

Why we love it: This house packs a lot of personality with cool black-and-white tiles, sliding doors around the bedroom and frosted windows.

Neighborhood: LoHi

LoHi Specs: 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 2,322 square feet

Olivia Kunevicius at milehimodern Features: Unique layout, edgy design, lots of room for entertaining.

Photo by Nate Polta, courtesy of milehimodern

Why we love it: There are little treasures hidden all throughout this house, like the blue-and-yellow painted porch ceiling, the stained glass window and the curved stair banister.

Neighborhood: Congress Park

Congress Park Specs: 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,304 square feet

Caitlin Clough at milehimodern Features: Great backyard setup, classic white kitchen, original pine floors.

Photo by Nate Polta, courtesy of milehimodern

Why we love it: This dreamy Victorian has stunning details at every turn, like the black-and-white tile bathroom, thick moldings and a spacious dining room.

Neighborhood: Capital Hill

Capital Hill Specs: 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1,776 square feet

Molly Lucas at RE/MAX of Cherry Creek Features: Walkable to Cheeseman Park, gas fireplace, renovated kitchen.

Photo courtesy of Virtuance

