Hot homes: 5 houses in Denver starting at $419K

Brianna Crane
1106 Clayton St. Photo by Nate Polta, courtesy of milehimodern

Great houses hit the market every week, but this bunch is especially swoon-worthy, we think.

1179 Syracuse St. — $419,000

Why we love it: There's a lot to love about this charming one-bedroom, but the retro kitchen and pink bathroom take the cake.

  • Neighborhood: Montclair
  • Specs: 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 731 square feet
  • Listed by: Susie Best and Kelly Reed at milehimodern
  • Features: Built-ins, fenced-in yard, arched doorways.
1179 Syracuse Street
Photo by Nate Polta, courtesy of milehimodern
1179 Syracuse Street
Photo by Nate Polta, courtesy of milehimodern
1046 Kalamath St. — $555,000

Why we love it: From the painted blue brick exterior to the modern kitchen, this cozy two-bed is adorable.

  • Neighborhood: Lincoln Park
  • Specs: 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 944 square feet
  • Listed by: Raphael Shattenkirk at HomeSmart
  • Features: 10-foot ceilings, French doors, fenced-in yard.
1046 Kalamath St. front
Photo courtesy of Raphael Shattenkirk
1046 Kalamath St. living room
Photo courtesy of Raphael Shattenkirk
1046 Kalamath St. kitchen
Photo courtesy of Raphael Shattenkirk
3514 Navajo St. — $675,000

Why we love it: This house packs a lot of personality with cool black-and-white tiles, sliding doors around the bedroom and frosted windows.

  • Neighborhood: LoHi
  • Specs: 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 2,322 square feet
  • Listed by: Olivia Kunevicius at milehimodern
  • Features: Unique layout, edgy design, lots of room for entertaining.
3514 Navajo St. front
Photo by Nate Polta, courtesy of milehimodern
3514 Navajo St. interior
Photo by Nate Polta, courtesy of milehimodern
1106 Clayton St. — $725,000

Why we love it: There are little treasures hidden all throughout this house, like the blue-and-yellow painted porch ceiling, the stained glass window and the curved stair banister.

  • Neighborhood: Congress Park
  • Specs: 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,304 square feet
  • Listed by: Caitlin Clough at milehimodern
  • Features: Great backyard setup, classic white kitchen, original pine floors.
milehimodern
Photo by Nate Polta, courtesy of milehimodern
1106 Clayton St. entry
Photo by Nate Polta, courtesy of milehimodern
801 E 10th Ave. — $725,000

Why we love it: This dreamy Victorian has stunning details at every turn, like the black-and-white tile bathroom, thick moldings and a spacious dining room.

  • Neighborhood: Capital Hill
  • Specs: 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1,776 square feet
  • Listed by: Molly Lucas at RE/MAX of Cherry Creek
  • Features: Walkable to Cheeseman Park, gas fireplace, renovated kitchen.
801 E 10th Ave. front
Photo courtesy of Virtuance
801 E 10th Ave. living room
Photo courtesy of Virtuance
801 E 10th Ave. bathroom
Photo courtesy of Virtuance
