Wednesday marks 10 years since a heavily armed gunman killed 12 people during a screening of "The Dark Knight Rises" inside a packed Aurora movie theater.

Flashback: At least three more mass shootings have shattered the state since, despite Colorado lawmakers taking steps to end the bloodshed.

In 2013, the state passed universal background checks and a ban on high-capacity magazines.

Colorado Democrats also passed the "red-flag" bill in 2019, allowing judges to order the temporary seizure of firearms from people considered a significant risk.

And after 10 people were fatally shot in a Boulder grocery store in 2021, Democratic legislators were pushed to pass a trio of bills tightening gun restrictions in the state.

The big picture: Coloradans affected by gun violence say much more can be done to save lives, even as President Biden recently signed the most significant federal gun legislation in nearly three decades.

Raising the minimum age to purchase a firearm, banning assault weapons and investing in mental health resources could make a difference, gun control advocates say.

What's next: U.S. Rep Jason Crow (D-Aurora) told reporters Tuesday that he plans to help pass an assault weapons ban in Congress and "encourage the Senate to eliminate the filibuster, to get this done."

Yes, but: Even in our blue state — with a Democratic trifecta — efforts to pursue a ban on assault-style weapons have continued to fail amid Republican backlash and without key Democratic players' support.

Meanwhile, the lives of Coloradans and people nationwide are incessantly disrupted by gunfire.

What they're saying: "It feels just like yesterday … [and] it never really does get easier," Jenalise Long, an Aurora shooting survivor and Air Force veteran, said at a briefing Tuesday.

She recalled sitting in the fifth row of the theater with her friends in 2012, and seeing the shooter.

She crawled out of the theater, choking on tear gas as bullets blew past her.

"The day of the shooting replays in my head quite frequently. Almost daily," she said, holding back tears.

The bottom line: "These shootings happen because the guns are in the wrong hands," and the new bipartisan federal gun bill is a "huge step in the right direction," she added.