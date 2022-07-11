Despite claims of success, e-bike equity in Denver off to slow start

Low-income residents aren't cashing in on Denver's new electric bike rebates as quickly as people with deeper pockets.

Now the city is trying even harder to make equity a requirement of its giveaway.

Why it matters: A key component of the ultra-popular program is providing three times the regular rebates to those with less disposable money.

But despite the bigger discounts, the bikes’ lofty price tags continue to hold plenty of people back, stalling part of the city’s progress toward curbing greenhouse gas emissions.

Details: Denver residents who are eligible for the larger rebates must meet at least one of the city's qualifying criteria, such as having a household income below 60% of the state's median income, receiving Medicaid or being enrolled in other government-subsidized programs.

The income-qualified rebate is $1,200. Others receive $400.

By the numbers: The city is advertising that more than half the rebate dollars went to income-qualified residents.

Reality check: That figure inflates the impact.

That figure inflates the impact. Just one-third of the 941 e-bike rebates redeemed as of July 6 were claimed by low-income residents, according to city data obtained by Axios Denver.

What they're saying: The city achieved its voter-mandated requirement of spending at least 50% of the first round of e-bike rebate funding on climate-vulnerable populations, which include households with lower incomes, Denver's climate office spokesperson Winna MacLaren tells Axios.

Still, city leaders acknowledge that more can be done to incentivize financially disadvantaged Denverites.

What's next: Starting at 8am Monday, the city is releasing 2,000 additional rebates.