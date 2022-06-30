In the week since Colorado children as young as 6 months became eligible for COVID-19 shots, the share of families obtaining them remains low.

By the numbers: Colorado providers have reported administering shots to about 5,500 kids under 5 — about 1.7% of those eligible, according to Colorado health department data obtained by Axios Denver.

In Denver, figures hover around 3%, or about 1,100 kids under 5.

The big picture: A new study from the Kaiser Family Foundation found 18% of parents with children up to age 5 said they intended to vaccinate them once the shot had a green light, while 38% said they would wait and see what happened.

Nearly 40% said they would vaccinate their child only if required.

Between the lines: A few factors are inhibiting vaccine rates, including many children under 5 not yet being enrolled in school, where many vaccine drives are located, according to Kaiser's study.

Of note: Colorado is in the process of winding down many of its vaccination locations, including its mass vaccination sites.

What's next: Denver's health officials expect vaccine rates for kids under age 5 to steadily increase over the coming weeks, especially as more clinics and pediatrician offices receive shipments of the vaccine, Tori Burket, Denver's epidemiology and disease intervention program manager, tells Axios Denver.