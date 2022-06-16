FIFA rejects Denver’s World Cup bid

FIFA on Thursday announced the 16 cities that will host 2026 World Cup games — and Denver was not among them.

Why it matters: Soccer is the most popular sport in the world, and cities that host the prestigious international tournament see an influx of fans and tourists who pump money into local economies.

Details: The tournament is played every four years, typically during the summer.

The 2026 tournament will be hosted jointly by Canada, Mexico and the U.S., and feature 48 nations for the first time, expanded from 32.

What they're saying: "There's a lot of politics in these decisions, it's not always a sure thing as people are led to believe," Irwin Kishner, co-chair of the Herrick's Sports Law Group, told Axios Denver.

Kishner noted there were several factors taken into consideration, including the venue, hotel capacity, ability to attract fans and the means to get fans to and from the venue.

He considered whether the city's incentive package played a role in the decision. The Denver Sports Commission's executive director told the AP it would cost $40 million to $45 million in private money to host Cup games.

Denver's bid committee said the city's altitude may have hurt its chances.

Details: Twenty-two cities across the three North American countries were in the running to host games.

What to watch: This year's FIFA World Cup in Qatar starts on Nov. 21.