A convention center filled with the latest, greatest gear and gadgets is like heaven — at least to John, a gear junkie who has worked on the sidelines for outdoor retailers for more than a decade.

What to know: He bounced between booths at the Outdoor Retailer Summer Show and related events to find the coolest gear.

Here are his picks:

Dometic's Hydration Jug: Ditch the large, plastic water jug that never fits in the car and replace it with Dometic's new hydration system, designed to nest perfectly in a Subaru or that lost space near a truck's wheel well.

Splurge for the faucet that connects to the jug via tube and sticks to the camp table with a magnetic pad.

Hydrapak Inline Filter: This Longmont company specializes in hydration solutions and the breakthrough comes with its new inline filter that will hit stores in 2023.

It's no bigger than a standard medicine bottle, but it filters dirty water directly from its collapsible water bottles or hydration packs for instant satisfaction. No more pumping or waiting for gravity.

BearVault's BV425-Sprint: Superior-based BearVault is a leader when it comes to bear-proof food containers and a new product that debuted yesterday fills a big gap.

The BV425 can hold 1-2 days of food for one person — the perfect size for an overnight backpacking trip in Rocky Mountain National Park.

Klymit's Drift Camping Pillowcase: Face it, your pillow at home is more comfortable than those inflatable camping pillows or a bunched up fleece jacket.

This case includes a jersey cotton cover that converts into a water-resistant protective cover — for when the pillow inevitably falls from the car trunk to the ground.

Lilly's Mini Pet Hair Detailer: This Englewood-based company is setting out to replace the wasteful and sticky pet hair removers that seem to never work.

Pick up the mini brush to grab undercoat hairs, and then use the detailer, with its proprietary rubber-like edge, to collect the rest of the fur. Both sizes are perfect for the car.

Peak Designs mobile mounts: Mount your phone to your bike, car, motorcycle with a simple click or magnet.