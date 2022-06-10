13 hours ago - Business

Best new gear from Outdoor Retailer Summer Show

John Frank
Dometic's gear is designed to fit into a Subaru. Photo: John Frank/Axios
A convention center filled with the latest, greatest gear and gadgets is like heaven — at least to John, a gear junkie who has worked on the sidelines for outdoor retailers for more than a decade.

What to know: He bounced between booths at the Outdoor Retailer Summer Show and related events to find the coolest gear.

Here are his picks:

Dometic's Hydration Jug: Ditch the large, plastic water jug that never fits in the car and replace it with Dometic's new hydration system, designed to nest perfectly in a Subaru or that lost space near a truck's wheel well.

  • Splurge for the faucet that connects to the jug via tube and sticks to the camp table with a magnetic pad.

Hydrapak Inline Filter: This Longmont company specializes in hydration solutions and the breakthrough comes with its new inline filter that will hit stores in 2023.

  • It's no bigger than a standard medicine bottle, but it filters dirty water directly from its collapsible water bottles or hydration packs for instant satisfaction. No more pumping or waiting for gravity.

BearVault's BV425-Sprint: Superior-based BearVault is a leader when it comes to bear-proof food containers and a new product that debuted yesterday fills a big gap.

  • The BV425 can hold 1-2 days of food for one person — the perfect size for an overnight backpacking trip in Rocky Mountain National Park.

Klymit's Drift Camping Pillowcase: Face it, your pillow at home is more comfortable than those inflatable camping pillows or a bunched up fleece jacket.

  • This case includes a jersey cotton cover that converts into a water-resistant protective cover — for when the pillow inevitably falls from the car trunk to the ground.

Lilly's Mini Pet Hair Detailer: This Englewood-based company is setting out to replace the wasteful and sticky pet hair removers that seem to never work.

  • Pick up the mini brush to grab undercoat hairs, and then use the detailer, with its proprietary rubber-like edge, to collect the rest of the fur. Both sizes are perfect for the car.

Peak Designs mobile mounts: Mount your phone to your bike, car, motorcycle with a simple click or magnet.

  • The company also makes wireless charging stands and wallets that stick to your phone.
