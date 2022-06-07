The Colorado Avalanche are not the only local team vying for a shot at a title right now.

What to know: The Colorado Mammoth are playing the Buffalo Bandits in the National Lacrosse League's finals.

The Mammoth lost on a last-minute goal Saturday in the first game in the best-of-three series.

The team returns to Denver for Game 2 on Saturday at Ball Arena. (Tickets are still available.)

Of note: The Bandits are the No. 1 seed in the East conference while the Mammoth are the West's third seed. Colorado defeated defending champion Calgary in the quarterfinals last month.