Colorado Mammoth return to Denver looking to keep lacrosse title hopes alive

John Frank
The Colorado Mammoth's Tyson Gibson shoots in Game 1 of the NLL Finals against the Buffalo Bandits. Photo courtesy of NLL
The Colorado Mammoth's Tyson Gibson shoots in Game 1 of the NLL Finals against the Buffalo Bandits. Photo courtesy of NLL

The Colorado Avalanche are not the only local team vying for a shot at a title right now.

What to know: The Colorado Mammoth are playing the Buffalo Bandits in the National Lacrosse League's finals.

Of note: The Bandits are the No. 1 seed in the East conference while the Mammoth are the West's third seed. Colorado defeated defending champion Calgary in the quarterfinals last month.

  • Colorado is looking for its first NLL Cup since 2006 when the team beat the Bandits. (The league didn't hold a finals playoff the last two years.)
