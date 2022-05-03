How to fake it: Colorado Avalanche's 2022 playoff run

State of play: Captain Gabriel Landeskog (teammates call him "Landy") is back after undergoing knee surgery in March, and the team is feeling the pressure to deliver after another second-round exit last year from the NHL playoffs.This is the year for the Colorado Avalanche to win the Stanley Cup.

What to know: The team enters Tuesday's first-round game against the Nashville Predators as the clear favorite and plays like "the greatest show on ice."

If you're not a superfan, here's what you need to know to fake it:

"Another year has gone by and the hunger is that much more. … Everyone realizes what a team we have in there and what an opportunity this is," Landeskog said.

By the numbers: The Avs have the best odds of hoisting the Stanley Cup at 20%, according to FiveThirtyEight.

The team is the strongest favorite in 20 years, the Denver Gazette's Paul Klee writes.

Their record against the Predators this year is not great at 1-3, but two losses came in extra time and the Avs were missing key players.

Conversation starter: To celebrate, Predators fans throw catfish on the ice. Yes, you read that right, a real catfish.

The tradition started as a way to mock Detroit Red Wings fans, who toss octopuses on the ice.

The other side: 👋 Nate Rau from Axios Nashville here. Predators fans are clear-eyed about their underdog status entering this year's Stanley Cup playoffs against the mighty Avalanche.

We interviewed Predators beat reporter Adam Vingan last week, and he said the team's style is to "use their physicality to disrupt" their opponent. They also have a balanced offensive attack with four 60-point scorers.

All in all, low expectations hang over Nashville. But that was the case in 2017 and the Preds made it all the way to the finals, officially converting Nashville into a hockey town.