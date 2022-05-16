Denver's urban camping ban brings 10 years of turmoil

A decade since Denver banned homeless encampments, little data illustrates the policy's success — or its cost.

The big picture: Colorado's chronically sheltered homeless population grew by 266% between 2007 and 2021 — more than any other state — and the number of people experiencing homelessness for the first time in metro Denver doubled between 2020 and 2021.

At the same time, the Mile High City ranks among the nation's top 10 most expensive metros, with an average home sales price hitting a record $705,812.

Driving the news: Tuesday marks 10 years since the city's urban camping ban was signed into law by Mayor Michael Hancock.

The milestone prompted opponents of the policy to don shirts that read "Denver's decade of doom" in a City Council protest last week, causing an hour delay.

What they're saying: "[A]ll the promises that were made have not come true," Terese Howard with Denver Homeless Out Loud told Denver VOICE.

"People are still not connected to services, and people are being criminalized and put in jail more so than housing," she added. "It's time to take a new approach."

State of play: Denver leaders still have no idea how much the policy costs taxpayers to clear homeless encampments off public and private property.

"Regardless of cost, they're necessary to protect public health and safety," Hancock spokesman Mike Strott tells Axios Denver.

Meanwhile, the city's sweeps have pushed people to other places, like Denver International Airport.

And Aurora recently passed a camping ban of its own.

The other side: To help address the crisis, Denver this year quadrupled its contract to $4 million with the Colorado Village Collaborative to continue and expand city-sanctioned campsites for unhoused people.

Hancock also launched the city's second "housing surge" campaign to get at least 400 more people "stably housed" by mid-May.

And the city is advancing a plan that would require real estate developers to build affordable housing units in new residential projects.

Of note: Denver's housing department received $10.8 million in federal American Rescue Plan aid and is exploring how to spend the funds, including on affordable housing, homeless prevention and the purchase and development of a non-congregate shelter.

What's next: The city's auditor is conducting the first-ever evaluation to determine the impact of the city's management of homeless encampments, including cleanup costs and repercussions for the community.