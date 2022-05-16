13 hours ago - News

Denver's urban camping ban brings 10 years of turmoil

Alayna Alvarez
People are asked to leave a homeless campsite by Civic Center Park in Denver last September. Photo: Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images

A decade since Denver banned homeless encampments, little data illustrates the policy's success — or its cost.

The big picture: Colorado's chronically sheltered homeless population grew by 266% between 2007 and 2021 — more than any other state — and the number of people experiencing homelessness for the first time in metro Denver doubled between 2020 and 2021.

Driving the news: Tuesday marks 10 years since the city's urban camping ban was signed into law by Mayor Michael Hancock.

  • The milestone prompted opponents of the policy to don shirts that read "Denver's decade of doom" in a City Council protest last week, causing an hour delay.

What they're saying: "[A]ll the promises that were made have not come true," Terese Howard with Denver Homeless Out Loud told Denver VOICE.

  • "People are still not connected to services, and people are being criminalized and put in jail more so than housing," she added. "It's time to take a new approach."

State of play: Denver leaders still have no idea how much the policy costs taxpayers to clear homeless encampments off public and private property.

The other side: To help address the crisis, Denver this year quadrupled its contract to $4 million with the Colorado Village Collaborative to continue and expand city-sanctioned campsites for unhoused people.

  • Hancock also launched the city's second "housing surge" campaign to get at least 400 more people "stably housed" by mid-May.
  • And the city is advancing a plan that would require real estate developers to build affordable housing units in new residential projects.

Of note: Denver's housing department received $10.8 million in federal American Rescue Plan aid and is exploring how to spend the funds, including on affordable housing, homeless prevention and the purchase and development of a non-congregate shelter.

What's next: The city's auditor is conducting the first-ever evaluation to determine the impact of the city's management of homeless encampments, including cleanup costs and repercussions for the community.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Denver stories

No stories could be found

Denverpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more