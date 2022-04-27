An affordable housing mandate in Denver could be on the horizon

Denver's elected officials are moving forward with a proposed mandate aimed at increasing the city's stock of affordable rental and for-sale homes.

Why it matters: Denver is considered among the most expensive metro areas in the U.S., with an average home sale price recently hitting a record $705,812.

Driving the news: A Denver City Council committee on Tuesday advanced Mayor Michael Hancock's plan to require all new residential buildings with 10 or more units to include between 8-15% income-restricted dwellings.

The pricier the area (think Cherry Creek and Union Station), the more affordable units there would need to be.

If developers don't comply with the new regulations, they would face significant fees.

State of play: Council members are proposing several amendments to the policy before they give the green light.

Changes on the table include expanding the areas in which housing developers can build affordable units without including on-site parking.

Another amendment would ensure that grandfathered projects pay the steeper linkage fees — government-issued dues for real estate developers to fund affordable housing needs — that kick off July 1.

The other side: As is, Denver's understaffed planning department is approving housing projects on time in just 1% of instances, Denverite reports.

And a rush of new development plans could create even more of a backlog, builders say.

Meanwhile, some developers doubt the plan will achieve its intended purpose and deter projects entirely due to the city's rules and regulations.

What's next: Council members are expected to vote on the final proposal over the next several weeks.