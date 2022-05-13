5 things to do in Denver this weekend | May 13-15
🏃♀️ The 16th annual Denver Colfax Marathon returns this weekend, featuring seven races — including a full marathon — across the city this Saturday and Sunday.
🍹 On Saturday, Blake Street Tavern will host the Spring Tequila Tasting Festival, offering dozens of tequila and agave varieties to sample. Tickets start at $60.
🎢 Head to Lakeside Amusement Park on Saturday, when it opens its doors for the summer season.
🥕 Shop locally at a number of farmers' markets that kick off this weekend, including at City Park, University Hills Plaza and on 6th Avenue.
😋 Grab a bite in Northglenn at the 5th annual Food Truck Carnival, which includes more than 20 trucks, a bar and various amusement rides.
More Denver stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.