Denver's casual work wardrobe is now the national trend
Denver's famously casual work wardrobe is no excuse to take your Zoom uniform into the office, a local fashion expert says.
Why it matters: Still, more casual dress is here to stay after the pandemic, Axios' Emily Peck writes.
- In many ways, American workspaces are just becoming a little more Denver. But to nail the "power casual" look, as the New York Times put it, takes a little effort.
What they're saying: "I think because we're a mountain town … people just want that more relaxed feel," Bridgett Woods, a haberdasher with Tom James of Denver tells us.
- Yes, but: "I don't think athleisure wear is appropriate in an office."
What to wear: To make casualwear translate to the office setting, Woods says women and men can rely on "nice, dark denim" that includes a bit of stretch to keep it comfy.
- For both, an easy-going blazer made of knit over a blouse, untucked collared shirt or even comfortable T-shirt goes a long way to elevate an outfit.
The other side: If you work in a formal setting, a traditional suit is still de rigueur, with lighter colors for the office and dark colors for the board meeting or courtroom.
The bottom line: "People are more productive when they look the part," Woods says. "If you look successful, you feel success, you'll perform that way."
