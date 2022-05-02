Data: Colorado Department of Public Health; Map: Will Chase/Axios

Starting this month, it will be harder to find a reliable and free COVID-19 test.

What's happening: The state closed 40 free testing sites at the end of April, including many in the Denver area, as demand subsided and the state moved to a normal phase.

The increase in cases with the Omicron subvariant is generating renewed interest, but the jump is still well below earlier levels throughout the pandemic.

Yes, but: 80 free testing sites remain open statewide, including eight in Denver, and private providers are offering tests at a cost.

State of play: Half of Colorado probably had COVID-19, newly released data suggests.

Threat level: The number of total estimated infections since the start of the pandemic in the state is 2.6 million — double the figure of reported cases at the end of February, according to a CDC study released last week.

An estimated 48% of the state's population likely had the coronavirus, based on an analysis of antibodies in blood samples

The big picture: Colorado's rate is far below the national average at nearly 60% of adults