Hot homes: 7 Denver listings for eager buyers

Colorado house hunters are prepared to act fast and in some cases throw down the gauntlet to secure the keys to their dream homes in this fiercely competitive market.

By the numbers: Over 70% of hopeful Denver metro homebuyers said they'd make an offer within three days of seeing a listing, Bank of America found in its 2022 Homebuyer Insights Report. That's compared to 65% nationally.

32% of prospective buyers feel pressured to find and purchase a home before the end of 2022.

A little more than 30% of interested buyers in Denver are willing to offer 5-10% over asking price, the report said.

"Offers of $300,000 over asking price were not uncommon, with one home we know of closing $600,000 over list price," said Colleen Covell, DMAR Market Trends Committee member.

Take a look at the properties we've rounded up this week:

Why we love it: This luxury downtown condo building has big, west-facing bedroom windows to invite in the Colorado sunshine, and all the fixings ranging from a fitness center to library, pool, hot tub, concierge, 24-hr front desk staff.

Neighborhood: LoDo

Realtor: Randy Juden — Corcoran Perry & Co.

Specs: 1 bed, 1.5 baths, 995 square feet

Notable features: Stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops in the kitchen. Living room alcove with desk for work-from-home lifestyle. Buyer and buyer's must verify HOA fees.

1750 Wewatta St. Photo courtesy of Corcoran Perry & Co.

Why we love it: Nestled on a lush lot surrounded by greenery, this inviting property is like an idyllic escape situated on picturesque grounds.

Neighborhood: Park Hill

Realtor: Corrie Lee + Karen Nichols — milehimodern

Specs: 6 beds, 3 baths, 3,331 square feet

Notable features: Formal dining room with French doors, covered back patio for outdoor connectivity. New carpeting and fresh paint. Sun-drenched deck with fenced-in backyard.

1640 Hudson St. Photo: Kylie Fitts/milehimodern

Why we love it: Davis Urban Architects crafted this sophisticated, three-story haven with a stone-clad exterior and striking wood elements.

Neighborhood: Jefferson Park

Realtor: Tony Rench — The Agency

Specs: 3 beds, 4 baths, 2,421 square feet

Notable features: White oak hardwood flooring and walls of glass. Step-up dining area with open pillar chandelier. Connecting balcony. European cabinetry and waterfall multi-seater island. Large, custom closets and sleek baths.

2620 W 25th Ave. Photo: Connor Schmidt - Pineapple Labs

Why we love it: Custom built-ins, high-end finishes, flex space and ample storage with outdoor living space and koi pond.

Neighborhood: Littleton

Realtor: Kristiane Lucas + Nicole Ridley — Corcoran Perry & Co.

Specs: 4 beds, 3 baths, 4,004 square feet

Notable features: Spacious living room with vaulted ceilings, beams and oversized bay windows. Enclosed seasonal room. Private deck with backyard views. Entertaining with room for a game area and additional family room.

5831 S Laurel Place. Photo courtesy of Corcoran Perry & Co.

Why we love it: Built in 1949, this home was expanded and re-envisioned in 2014. The mid-century modern architecture and Scandinavian influences are met with a handmade treehouse and built-in grill and pizza oven.

Neighborhood: Park Hill

Realtor: Clark Thomas + Caroline Wilding — milehimodern

Specs: 4 beds, 4 baths, 3,263 square feet

Notable features: Custom pivot front door and slatted staircase made up of reclaimed wood. Covered rear terrace, sunroom lined with 32 windows and custom built-ins.

2970 Forest St. Photo: AT Media/milehimodern

Why we love it: From location to layout and finishes, this home is a modern masterpiece complete with unobstructed city views and a beautifully fenced-in backyard with raised garden beds.

Neighborhood: LoHi

Realtor: Athena Brownson — Compass

Specs: 5 beds, 4 baths, 3,942 square feet

Notable features: Open floor plan to atrium-style patio. Wine fridge and gas range. Soaking tub opens to private patio wrapping around the front of the home. Big flex space for movie den, workout area or whatever you need. Two-car garage.

1801 West 33rd Avenue. Photo: Ian Warren

Why we love it: This Hollywood-inspired French chateau-style manor home is patterned after a movie set and has been tastefully remodeled..

Neighborhood: Hilltop

Realtor: Carla Bartell + Niels Oomkes — Corcoran Perry & Co.

Specs: 6 beds, 6 baths, 6,505 square feet

Notable features: Breakfast nook, and butler's pantry. Juliet balcony opens toward the living room below. Spiral staircase leads to a bonus flex space above the garage with bathroom. Backyard with gas grill hook up, fire pit, TV mount, large private yard and brand new swimming pool.

33 S Birch Street. Photo courtesy of Corcoran Perry & Co

