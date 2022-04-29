Data: Colorado Demography Office; Chart: Jacque Schrag/Axios

Colorado is projected to hit a grim milestone.

Driving the news: The state expects to record its highest rate of natural deaths in more than 50 years, according to an Axios Denver analysis of data from Colorado's Demography Office.

The state recorded 797 deaths per 100,000 residents, according to 2021 figures, exceeding the previous modern record set in 1970.

Why it matters: The mortality increase is predominantly driven by COVID-19, demographers said.

By the numbers: More than 46,000 deaths are expected from 2021, second only to 2019 in raw numbers.

That compares to nearly 15,500 births last year and the addition of 30,000 people via migration.

The big picture: In 2021, more than 73% of U.S. counties recorded a natural population decrease — more deaths than births — as fertility rates declined.

In Colorado, 55% of counties experienced a natural decrease, led by Denver (6,167) and Jefferson (3,347) counties in total numbers, new state data shows.

Overall, Colorado is still growing but at its slowest pace since the late 1980s.

Zoom in: The greatest year-over-year increases in deaths among the 11 largest counties occured in Pueblo, El Paso, Adams, Mesa and Weld, the figures show.

Denver saw the lowest increase in death rates among the group but still recorded an overall decline.

Between the lines: Colorado public health officials, citing a different data set, pointed to drug overdoses as another contributing factor in the increase in death rates.

What's next: State demographers forecast resident deaths to recede in 2022 to pre-pandemic levels with increases in COVID-19 immunity.