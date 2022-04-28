A concealed-carry crackdown looms in Denver

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock's plan to ban concealed guns in city parks and buildings in the name of public safety is moving forward, despite a lack of data linking crime to the permits.

State of play: Denver's police department doesn't track how many gun-related crimes are connected to concealed-carry permit holders — so there's no way to know if the linkage exists in the city.

But that's beside the point, assistant city attorney Reggie Newbine said.

The goal of the crackdown, he told council members Wednesday, is to further "mitigate risk" of violent crime, which continues to soar in Denver and across the country.

Expanding the boundaries of the city's concealed-carry ban outside of where it already exists, including courtrooms, post offices, the City and County Building and schools, will help do just that, Newbine said.

The big picture: Nationwide, there remains "limited" evidence showing that right-to-carry laws increase violent crime, according to a comprehensive report from the nonpartisan think tank Rand Corp. that examined thousands of gun policy studies published since 1995.

However, research shows that tighter restrictions result in lower percentages of handgun owners carrying their firearm regularly.

Driving the news: A Denver City Council committee on Wednesday advanced the proposal to the full council after pumping the brakes on the plan earlier this month for further discussion.

Some council members, including Jamie Torres and Kevin Flynn, remain on the fence.

What they're saying: "I'm just having trouble understanding why we are keeping the whole class in recess because of the misbehavior of some who don't have a permit," Flynn told officials in the city attorney's office.

"I still don't see data … that would tell us whether this is actually a problem that will be solved by this particular bill," he added.

What's next: The ordinance will be introduced on the floor of the full council early next month.