Denver considers concealed-carry ban in parks and public spaces

A crackdown on concealed guns in public parks and buildings may be imminent if Mayor Michael Hancock's administration has its way.

Driving the news: The city attorney's office will propose a measure this week that would restrict concealed carry in any building or portion of a building that is owned, leased by or leased to the city.

The ordinance, which could take effect as early as next month, would also ban carrying guns in Denver's urban and mountain parks.

What they're saying: "The intent of the ordinance is to address gun-related crime and violence that could occur in a city property within Denver," city attorney spokesperson Jacqlin Davis tells Axios Denver.

"Mountain Parks are only included because they're Parks & Recreation facilities," she added.

Context: Gov. Jared Polis signed a bill in 2021 following the Boulder King Soopers shooting granting cities across the state jurisdiction to set their own gun-related restrictions.

That state law allows Denver to reinstate its concealed-carry ban in city facilities and broaden it by repealing the requirement of metal detectors to enforce the prohibition.

Of note: Denver's proposed ordinance includes a few exemptions, including: for law enforcement and military personnel; people carrying firearms for a "legitimate" sporting activity such as skeet shooting; and those traveling with a legal firearm in their private vehicle.

A first offense would result in up to a $50 penalty. Subsequent offenders face fines up to $999 and up to 300 days in jail.

What's next: A Denver City Council committee will hear the proposal on Wednesday.