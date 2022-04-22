Colorado's wildfire season takes off with windy forecast

Roughly a dozen wildfires have erupted across Colorado in the last eight days, destroying homes, forcing evacuations and signaling a vicious start to what's considered traditional fire season.

Why it matters: The early-season flames underscore the unfolding reality that Coloradans need to prepare for wildfire danger year-round, stoking residents' fears following the devastating Marshall Fire in Boulder County and the East Troublesome blaze in Grand County.

Driving the news: Today's incoming storm will bring especially volatile weather along the Front Range and across the Eastern Plains. The National Weather Service has issued a rare "extreme fire" weather warning.

Meanwhile, 87% of Colorado is experiencing moderate to "exceptional" drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor — and this month is on track to be Denver's driest since 1963.

Of note: Only three days in April were without red flag warnings in Colorado, NWS meteorologist Jim Kalina tells Axios Denver.

What they're saying: The state's wildfire risks are being fueled by warm temperatures, low humidity and high-powered winds, Kalina says.

These dangerous conditions are expected to continue if significant rainfall doesn't arrive soon.

Catch up quick: Since April 14, home and business owners were forced to flee as fire razed land and numerous structures from Boulder County, Glenwood Springs and Larimer County to Fort Carson and Monte Vista.

Most evacuation orders have been lifted and the fires are at least partially contained.

The big picture: Human-caused climate change is fueling an uptick in wildfire risks and relief is unlikely to come anytime soon.

A recent United Nations report warned that massive blazes like the ones that have ravaged Colorado and the West Coast in recent years are set to become 30% more common by 2030, Axios' Rebecca Falconer reports.

Be smart via Axios' Andrew Freedman: While most wildfires are human-caused or due to lightning strikes, climate change is setting the stage for more severe and difficult-to-control blazes.