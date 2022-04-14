Tieghan Gerard of Half Baked Harvest debuts bestselling cookbook

Colorado's food blogger with the cult-following — Tieghan Gerard of Half Baked Harvest — has done it again.

What's new: The Silverthorne resident's latest cookbook "Half Baked Harvest Every Day" has swept some of the country's top bestsellers lists, including the New York Times and Publishers Weekly.

Her book also debuted at No.1 this week on USA TODAY's bestsellers list, one of only six cookbooks to take the top spot in the ranking's nearly 30-year history, the publication noted.

What she's saying: This plant-forward, family-friendly cookbook reflects a more "polished" version of the award-winning recipe writer, she told Axios Denver in an earlier interview.