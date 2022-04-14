1 hour ago - News

Tieghan Gerard of Half Baked Harvest debuts bestselling cookbook

Alayna Alvarez
Tieghan Gerard poses with copies of her new cookbook. Photo courtesy of Half Baked Harvest

Colorado's food blogger with the cult-following — Tieghan Gerard of Half Baked Harvest — has done it again.

What's new: The Silverthorne resident's latest cookbook "Half Baked Harvest Every Day" has swept some of the country's top bestsellers lists, including the New York Times and Publishers Weekly.

  • Her book also debuted at No.1 this week on USA TODAY's bestsellers list, one of only six cookbooks to take the top spot in the ranking's nearly 30-year history, the publication noted.

What she's saying: This plant-forward, family-friendly cookbook reflects a more "polished" version of the award-winning recipe writer, she told Axios Denver in an earlier interview.

  • "It's still so much of the recipes that you know and love … but just a little bit more of a grown-up version," she said.
