Tieghan Gerard of Half Baked Harvest debuts bestselling cookbook
Colorado's food blogger with the cult-following — Tieghan Gerard of Half Baked Harvest — has done it again.
What's new: The Silverthorne resident's latest cookbook "Half Baked Harvest Every Day" has swept some of the country's top bestsellers lists, including the New York Times and Publishers Weekly.
- Her book also debuted at No.1 this week on USA TODAY's bestsellers list, one of only six cookbooks to take the top spot in the ranking's nearly 30-year history, the publication noted.
What she's saying: This plant-forward, family-friendly cookbook reflects a more "polished" version of the award-winning recipe writer, she told Axios Denver in an earlier interview.
- "It's still so much of the recipes that you know and love … but just a little bit more of a grown-up version," she said.
