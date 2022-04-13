Elvis Presley, eat your heart out.

What's happening: Coors Field is crafting an homage to the King this season with a milkshake version of his favorite sandwich.

The Elvis shake is crème de banana, soft-serve ice cream and peanut butter sauce with a topping of Cracker Jacks and slice of candied bacon.

It's available at Helton Burger Shack in left field.

What they're saying: ​​"Our chef … was reading a story about Elvis coming to Denver late night on a plane for a snack," said Brian Arp, Aramark general manager at Coors Field.

Context: The original "Fool's Gold" sandwich is an entire jar of peanut butter and jelly with one pound of bacon in a hollowed-out bread loaf.

What else to eat: The Rockie Dog — a footlong Nathan's hot dog with toppings — is a crowd favorite and the Rocky Mountain Oysters are available for the daring.

Other new menu items include: