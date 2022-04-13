What to eat at Coors Field this season
Elvis Presley, eat your heart out.
What's happening: Coors Field is crafting an homage to the King this season with a milkshake version of his favorite sandwich.
- The Elvis shake is crème de banana, soft-serve ice cream and peanut butter sauce with a topping of Cracker Jacks and slice of candied bacon.
- It's available at Helton Burger Shack in left field.
What they're saying: "Our chef … was reading a story about Elvis coming to Denver late night on a plane for a snack," said Brian Arp, Aramark general manager at Coors Field.
Context: The original "Fool's Gold" sandwich is an entire jar of peanut butter and jelly with one pound of bacon in a hollowed-out bread loaf.
What else to eat: The Rockie Dog — a footlong Nathan's hot dog with toppings — is a crowd favorite and the Rocky Mountain Oysters are available for the daring.
Other new menu items include:
- The Denver steak and cheese fries is an intentionally messy, sharable dish inspired by the Philly cheesesteak. It's got chopped beef, white queso, onions and peppers on top of steak fries.
- The Louisiana hot chicken sandwich is a fiery addition that comes with hot-sauced bacon.
More Denver stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.