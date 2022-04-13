The Biden administration on Tuesday downgraded the Denver metro's air quality level, a much-anticipated move that will trigger tougher new regulations on polluters.

What's happening: The Environmental Protection Agency now labels a nine-county region from Fort Collins to Castle Rock as "severe" for its violations of federal ozone standards.

The rating change from "serious" came after the state failed to adequately cut emissions from cars, power plants and other industries in recent years.

What's next: About 500 sources of pollution will need permits designed to monitor and control emissions under the new regulations.

Gas stations will have to sell higher-cost fuel that emits fewer pollutants starting in summer 2024, authorities say.

Between the lines: Colorado — or more specifically, Gov. Jared Polis — wanted this crackdown.

For years, the state obtained a waiver from federal air quality rules because half to two-thirds of the pollution in the state came from beyond its own borders.

But soon after taking office, Polis said he wouldn't seek the exemption and revoked a request for more time to comply with federal standards.

What they're saying: The Polis administration said Tuesday it "welcomes" the federal move, and touted millions in new spending to address air pollution, including new air quality inspectors, the electrification of school buses and the expansion of mass transit.