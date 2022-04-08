Data: FiveThirtyEight; Table: Thomas Oide/Axios

Our beleaguered Colorado Rockies are looking to start a new chapter — even if this season is expected to finish much like the last.

What to know: If you're headed to the Rockpile or watching from McGregor Square, here's a little intel to help you sound smart.

State of play: Three consecutive losing seasons leave the Rockies with plenty of room for improvement, but don't hold your breath.

The team is expected to land another upside-down record and finish near the bottom of the National League West, FiveThirtyEight projects.

Why to watch: "Kris Bryant's moonshots," Axios Sports' Jeff Tracy writes.

The Rockies opened the team pocketbook — in surprising fashion — and lured All-Star slugger Kris Bryant to Coors Field with a seven-year, $182 million contract.

The big picture: Bryant lays the foundation that first-year Rockies general manager Bill Schmidt is hoping to build from.

The team has a deep bullpen due to new contracts, while third baseman Ryan McMahon signed a new six-year deal.

Yes, but: The rebuild will take time. And the Rockies payroll ranks 16th — middle of the pack — at $128.7 million.

Division rival Los Angeles Dodgers, by comparison, pay $274.8 million. And until the Rockies start spending more, hopes are dim, pundits suggest.

Of note: Chuck Nazty — aka Charlie Blackmon, for you transplants — is back as the leadoff hitter, meaning the Rockies first bat will start with crowd favorite "Your Love." That's reason enough to get tickets.