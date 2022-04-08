Hot Homes: 5 Denver houses that'll kick off the warm weather
It's real estate season once again.
State of play: The average local home price has hit a record $705,812, according to the latest Denver Metro Association of Realtors report.
- That figure increased by 9.02% last month — a $58,418 spike.
What's next: This already scorching market could continue heating up with the weather.
Check out these five Denver area homes to get you started:
8741 Field Place — $485,000
Why we love it: This ranch home is a gem that comes fully remodeled. Escape to the basement where you'll find a game room complete with billiard table and plenty of space to unwind.
Neighborhood: Arvada
Realtor: Megan Ivy — USAJ Realty
Specs: 4 beds, 2 baths, 2,250 square feet
Notable features: Updated kitchen includes granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and breakfast nook. Private, covered deck and backyard. Attached two-car garage, new furnace and A/C unit. Located blocks away from Standley Lake.
1509 E. 31st Ave. — $775,000
Why we love it: This Victorian home combines old world charm — a pitched roof, high ceilings and brick exterior — with modern aesthetics, like the open floor plan.
- Neighborhood: Whittier
- Realtor: Tripp Howell — Compass
- Specs: 4 beds, 3 baths, 1,963 square feet
- Notable features: Oversized bay windows. Walk-in closets and exterior balconies. Large back deck. Less than a mile from the RiNo breweries and restaurants, Curtis and Fuller parks.
2680 S. University Blvd., unit 202B — $795,000
Why we love it: This meticulously renovated townhouse condo has cathedral ceiling dining room which boast a passthrough into the spacious, recessed living room, complete with a wood-burning fireplace, wet bar and access to a private outdoor area.
- Neighborhood: University Park
- Realtor: Caleb Cunningham — Madison & Company Properties
- Specs: 3 beds, 4 baths, 3,242 square feet
- Notable features: Tiled walkway to breakfast nook with wraparound skylights. Private outdoor space with mature plantings. Attached two-car oversized garage. Easy access to University of Denver, restaurants and bars, shopping, parks, walking trails and light rail station.
1430 S. Filbert Way — $975,000
Why we love it: Bask in the mid-century modern interiors inside this Krisana Park residence, and open a glass door to reveal a stunning brick patio and yard ideal for enjoying outdoor dining and warm evenings.
- Neighborhood: Virginia Village
- Realtor: Lisa Cook + Lauren Thompson — milehimodern
- Specs: 3 beds, 3 baths, 1,643 square feet
- Notable features: Skylights and clerestory windows with white wood plank ceilings and beams. Modern fireplace in living room. All-white cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Dual closets and spa-like, en-suite bath in primary suite. Built-in shelving and flexible space.
4560 Raleigh St. — $1,300,000
Why we love it: Artful touches and ample upgrades make for a coveted Denver hideaway mere moments from Tennyson Street. The home's seamless indoor-outdoor connectivity takes you through sliding glass doors that open to a lush backyard and a covered balcony.
Neighborhood: Berkeley
Realtor: Ben Clark + Sara LaBram Antonellis — milehimodern
Specs: 3 beds, 4 baths, 2,696 square feet
Notable features: Voice-controlled exterior lighting. Google Nest, Ring and digital keypad for front door. Custom beetle kill wood ceilings, floor-to-ceiling subway tile in kitchen. Vintage wood mantel.
