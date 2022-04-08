It's real estate season once again.

State of play: The average local home price has hit a record $705,812, according to the latest Denver Metro Association of Realtors report.

That figure increased by 9.02% last month — a $58,418 spike.

What's next: This already scorching market could continue heating up with the weather.

Check out these five Denver area homes to get you started:

Why we love it: This ranch home is a gem that comes fully remodeled. Escape to the basement where you'll find a game room complete with billiard table and plenty of space to unwind.

Neighborhood: Arvada

Realtor: Megan Ivy — USAJ Realty

Specs: 4 beds, 2 baths, 2,250 square feet

Notable features: Updated kitchen includes granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and breakfast nook. Private, covered deck and backyard. Attached two-car garage, new furnace and A/C unit. Located blocks away from Standley Lake.

8741 Field Pl. Photo courtesy of USAJ Realty

8741 Field Pl. Photo courtesy of USAJ Realty

8741 Field Pl. Photo courtesy of USAJ Realty

Why we love it: This Victorian home combines old world charm — a pitched roof, high ceilings and brick exterior — with modern aesthetics, like the open floor plan.

Neighborhood: Whittier

Whittier Realtor: Tripp Howell — Compass

Tripp Howell — Compass Specs: 4 beds, 3 baths, 1,963 square feet

4 beds, 3 baths, 1,963 square feet Notable features: Oversized bay windows. Walk-in closets and exterior balconies. Large back deck. Less than a mile from the RiNo breweries and restaurants, Curtis and Fuller parks.

1509 E. 31st Ave. Photo: Photo: Jencen Smith/Next Door Photos

1509 E. 31st Ave. Photo: Photo: Jencen Smith/Next Door Photos

1509 E. 31st Ave. Photo: Photo: Jencen Smith/Next Door Photos

Why we love it: This meticulously renovated townhouse condo has cathedral ceiling dining room which boast a passthrough into the spacious, recessed living room, complete with a wood-burning fireplace, wet bar and access to a private outdoor area.

Neighborhood: University Park

University Park Realtor: Caleb Cunningham — Madison & Company Properties

Caleb Cunningham — Madison & Company Properties Specs: 3 beds, 4 baths, 3,242 square feet

3 beds, 4 baths, 3,242 square feet Notable features: Tiled walkway to breakfast nook with wraparound skylights. Private outdoor space with mature plantings. Attached two-car oversized garage. Easy access to University of Denver, restaurants and bars, shopping, parks, walking trails and light rail station.

2680 S. University Blvd. Unit 202B. Photo: Christ Mostek

2680 S. University Blvd. Unit 202B. Photo: Christ Mostek

2680 S. University Blvd. Unit 202B. Photo: Christ Mostek

Why we love it: Bask in the mid-century modern interiors inside this Krisana Park residence, and open a glass door to reveal a stunning brick patio and yard ideal for enjoying outdoor dining and warm evenings.

Neighborhood: Virginia Village

Virginia Village Realtor: Lisa Cook + Lauren Thompson — milehimodern

Lisa Cook + Lauren Thompson milehimodern Specs: 3 beds, 3 baths, 1,643 square feet

3 beds, 3 baths, 1,643 square feet Notable features: Skylights and clerestory windows with white wood plank ceilings and beams. Modern fireplace in living room. All-white cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Dual closets and spa-like, en-suite bath in primary suite. Built-in shelving and flexible space.

1430 S. Filbert Way. Photo: AT Media/milehimodern

1430 S. Filbert Way. Photo: AT Media/milehimodern

1430 S. Filbert Way. Photo: AT Media/milehimodern

Why we love it: Artful touches and ample upgrades make for a coveted Denver hideaway mere moments from Tennyson Street. The home's seamless indoor-outdoor connectivity takes you through sliding glass doors that open to a lush backyard and a covered balcony.

Neighborhood: Berkeley

Realtor: Ben Clark + Sara LaBram Antonellis — milehimodern

Specs: 3 beds, 4 baths, 2,696 square feet

Notable features: Voice-controlled exterior lighting. Google Nest, Ring and digital keypad for front door. Custom beetle kill wood ceilings, floor-to-ceiling subway tile in kitchen. Vintage wood mantel.

4560 Raleigh St. Photo: AT Media/milehimodern

4560 Raleigh St. Photo: AT Media/milehimodern