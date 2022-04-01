Denver's street sweeping tickets are a cash cow for the city

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The slogan for Denver's street sweeping program is meant to instill a little hometown spirit:

Flashback: "Show your pride, move your ride," a sticker on the transformer-like trucks once read.

Reality check: Hundreds of people forget to move their cars from the side of the street to make way for the brush trucks from April 1 through Nov. 30.

And the $50 citations the city issues are a huge source of revenue.

By the numbers: The tickets issued for violations reached a three-year high in 2021 at 154,539, according to figures provided to Axios Denver.

That's an average of 636 citations a day, and a 12% increase from 2019.

Of note: If all violators paid the street sweeping fines — and not everyone does — it would generate $7.7 million in revenue a year.

That's three times the cost of the program in 2021, according to Denver budget documents.

The other side: The city's program is designed to keep dirt and debris out of the air, officials said Thursday, hosting a photo op for their sweeper fleet ahead of their return today.

Denver's famous "brown cloud" back in the 1980s was 10% street dust, and

Just last year, the city collected 52,393 cubic yards of dirt and debris, keeping it from sewer drains and water sources.

The bottom line: Denver's upping parking fines, not lowering them. So be smart and sign up for reminder alerts for street sweeping.