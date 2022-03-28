9 mins ago - News

Colorado moves toward permanent daylight savings time

John Frank
Colorado is advancing legislation to make daylight savings permanent, following similar action in the U.S. Senate.

Driving the news: A state House committee unanimously approved a bipartisan bill Monday to end the seasonal time shifts if the federal legislation is approved.

  • The legislation adds one other condition before Colorado could "lock the clock" — the approval of similar bills in four other Western States. So far three have such laws.

Why it matters: For more than a decade, the ski and tourism industries in Colorado have blocked such legislation from advancing.

  • But with public frustration mounting about the twice-yearly ritual, both relented.
  • Supporters also pointed to the public health benefits of the move.

What's next: The state bill still needs approval in the House and Senate before it goes to the governor.

