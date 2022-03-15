Senate passes bill to make Daylight Saving Time permanent

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The Senate passed a measure that would make Daylight Savings Time permanent across the U.S.

Why it matters: If the legislation clears the House and is signed into law by President Biden, it will mean Americans will no longer have to change their clocks twice a year.

The details: The bill—the Sunshine Protection Act co-sponsored by Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) and Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.)—was passed by unanimous consent.

It would make Daylight Savings time permanent in 2023.

The big picture: Health groups have called for an end to the seasonal shifting of clocks, a ritual first adopted in the U.S. more than a century ago.

At a house hearing last week, health experts cited sleep deprivation and health problems as negative effects associated with changing clocks.

Nearly two-thirds of Americans want to stop changing their clocks, according to a 2021 Economist/YouGov poll.

What they're saying: "No more dark afternoons in the winter. No more losing an hour of sleep every spring. We want more sunshine during our most productive waking hours," Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wa.) said on the Senate floor after the passage of the bill.

But, but, but: In the 1970s — the last time Congress made Daylight Savings Time permanent — the decision was reversed in less than a year after the early morning darkness proved dangerous for school children and public sentiment changed.

What's next: Rep. Vern Buchanan (R-Fla.) will be leading a letter to Speaker Pelosi calling for immediate House passage of his bill, the Sunshine Protection Act, Axios has learned.