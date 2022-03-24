Colorado looks to crackdown on deadly fentanyl and treat addiction

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Colorado lawmakers are attempting to walk a fine line when it comes to fentanyl.

What's happening: A much-anticipated bipartisan bill draft that debuted Wednesday would impose tougher penalties on people who distribute the deadly drug and require addiction treatment for those who use the substance.

"It's a tough issue. People are dying from fentanyl overdoses," state Rep. Leslie Herod (D-Denver) told the Colorado Sun. But "incarceration is not going to get us out of this."

Why it matters: The death rate for fentanyl in Colorado is spiking — faster than most other states — and many users are overdosing when they unknowingly ingest the synthetic opioid with other drugs.

Preliminary state data shows fentanyl deaths increased more than 40% in 2021.

The intrigue: A 2019 law that made possessing less than 4 grams a misdemeanor remains unchanged.

Republicans opposed to the law say it exacerbated the drug's proliferation, and they are making it a top political issue in the 2022 elections.

The other side: A coalition of 60 organizations, including those working to overhaul the criminal justice system, recently urged lawmakers in a letter to not go too far, saying "we do not believe people with an addiction should be made felons for simple drug possession."

What to know: The measure would make distribution of fentanyl that leads to a death a class 1 felony. Likewise, it increases penalties for those convicted of selling the drug.

Yes, but: It also would require people arrested for possession undergo drug treatment evaluations and expand medication-assisted treatment in county jails

$20 million would get set aside to expand access to Naloxone, the opioid-reversal drug, and more money would go toward an overdose education campaign and distribution of fentanyl test strips.

