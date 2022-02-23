Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Data: Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment; Chart: Axios Visuals

Colorado's death rate associated with fentanyl is climbing faster than just about any other state in the nation, a new analysis shows.

Driving the news: The latest figures raise concerns about the deadly drug's prevalence in the community, as evidenced by the five people who died from apparent overdoses while ingesting cocaine at a Commerce City apartment Sunday.

"No drug is safe. Because any drug could literally have fentanyl in it without the user knowing," 17th Judicial District Attorney Brian Mason said, per the Denver Post.

By the numbers: Overdose deaths in Colorado from fentanyl went from five in 2000 to 540 in 2020, state figures show.

Since 2016, the fentanyl overdose death rate spiked to more than 9 out of every 100,000 people, a recent Colorado Health Institute study found.

Preliminary 2021 data shows fatal overdoses at 767 and possibly exceeding 800, depending on how they are categorized, at least a 42% increase over 2020.

The big picture: Colorado's uptick ranked second in the country from 2019 to 2021, according to a report published this month from the nonprofit Families against Fentanyl.

Denver police chief Paul Pazen also is concerned it's leading to a spike in narcotic-related killings. The rate went from four in 2020 to 15 in 2021, he said at a recent briefing.

What's next: Colorado lawmakers and state Attorney General Phil Weiser are advocating for legislation to increase penalties for people who knowingly sell drugs laced with fentanyl, increasing the likelihood of accidental overdoses.

The bill is expected to debut in the coming days.

What you can do: Denver is now distributing free fentanyl test strips and the opiate overdose reversal drug Naloxone to residents who ask.