More than a dozen Colorado startups were included in Forbes' latest list of America's Best Startup Employers, with more than half based in Denver.

Driving the news: A total of 500 companies made the 2022 list of businesses with at least 50 employees that were founded between 2012 and 2019.

SafeGraph, a Denver-based technology company, was the state's highest-ranked company on the list, securing the No. 43 spot.

Details: Other Colorado companies on the list include:

No. 48: Deepwatch, a Denver-based cybersecurity company

No. 88: AgentSync, an insurance technology company headquartered in Denver

No. 172: JumpCloud, a Louisville-based business products and software services

No. 217: Guild Education, an education technology company based in Denver

No. 257: Automox, a cloud-based software firm headquartered in Boulder

No. 277: Red Canary, a technology company specializing in digital security products in Denver

No. 379: Housecall Pro, a Denver-based business products and software services company

No. 383: Grassburger, a burger chain based in Durango focused on sourcing sustainable beef

No. 396: Inscripta, a digital genome engineering business in Boulder

No. 416: Strive Health, a kidney care company in Denver

No. 428: AMP Robotics, a robotics and engineering company in Louisville

No. 475: Havenly, a Denver-based lifestyle and health company

No. 479: TIFIN, a finance firm in Boulder focused on investments in artificial intelligence

No. 487: Quantum Metric, a technology company in Colorado Springs

Between the lines: Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to rank businesses on employer reputation, worker satisfaction and growth.

