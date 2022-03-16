15 Colorado startups nab kudos as employers
More than a dozen Colorado startups were included in Forbes' latest list of America's Best Startup Employers, with more than half based in Denver.
Driving the news: A total of 500 companies made the 2022 list of businesses with at least 50 employees that were founded between 2012 and 2019.
- SafeGraph, a Denver-based technology company, was the state's highest-ranked company on the list, securing the No. 43 spot.
Details: Other Colorado companies on the list include:
No. 48: Deepwatch, a Denver-based cybersecurity company
No. 88: AgentSync, an insurance technology company headquartered in Denver
No. 172: JumpCloud, a Louisville-based business products and software services
No. 217: Guild Education, an education technology company based in Denver
No. 257: Automox, a cloud-based software firm headquartered in Boulder
No. 277: Red Canary, a technology company specializing in digital security products in Denver
No. 379: Housecall Pro, a Denver-based business products and software services company
No. 383: Grassburger, a burger chain based in Durango focused on sourcing sustainable beef
No. 396: Inscripta, a digital genome engineering business in Boulder
No. 416: Strive Health, a kidney care company in Denver
No. 428: AMP Robotics, a robotics and engineering company in Louisville
No. 475: Havenly, a Denver-based lifestyle and health company
No. 479: TIFIN, a finance firm in Boulder focused on investments in artificial intelligence
No. 487: Quantum Metric, a technology company in Colorado Springs
Between the lines: Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to rank businesses on employer reputation, worker satisfaction and growth.
