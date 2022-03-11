Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Half a world away, Ukrainians will get emergency supplies, body armor and donations from Colorado.

Why it matters: The state and local nonprofits are organizing donation drives of money and goods to help the Ukrainian people amid the Russian invasion.

It's part of a broader nationwide campaign to provide humanitarian aid.

What to know: Our readers wanted to know — and helped us compile — a list of ways to help Ukraine.

Project C.U.R.E.: This Centennial-based nonprofit has worked in Ukraine since 1995 and sent 53 shipments of medical supplies and equipment worth $350,0000 to the country.

The highly rated charity is now focused on disaster relief and collecting cash donations as well as volunteers to package containers.

Ukrainians of Colorado: The Lakewood nonprofit, founded in 2014, which is unrated by Charity Navigator, launched a major fundraising campaign to collect $100,000.

The group is working with Project C.U.R.E. and collecting additional money and goods, according to its website. In-person donations are accepted at Alameda Dental and Arvada Pharmacy.

"Unfortunately my people are struggling, suffering, getting killed, even kids. It's horrible," the organization's president, Marina Dubrove, told the Denver Post. She moved from Ukraine to Lakewood 28 years ago.

Of note: The state is collecting surplus body armor and protective gear from local law enforcement agencies to send to Ukrainians defending their country.

Denver's Dazbog Coffee, founded by two immigrants from the former Soviet Union, is raising money and donating a portion of its sales to the Red Cross.

Serve Now and Slavic Christian Ministries in Colorado Springs are raising money to provide aid in Ukraine.

