4 ways to help Ukrainians
Axios Finish Line readers asked us for tips on how to help Ukrainians beyond donating money to charities and humanitarian groups on the ground.
Here are four ways you can take action:
- Give critical supplies: Meest, a Ukrainian logistics company with warehouses in several states, is accepting aid packages for Ukraine. The urgent need is for medical and tactical supplies, including backpacks, Tylenol and bandages. Here's how to drop off or ship packages to a Meest warehouse.
- Give your time: You can sign up to volunteer with Nova Ukraine, and help organize fundraisers and spread awareness.
- Attend a peaceful protest: Here's a live log of upcoming demonstrations, including events all over the U.S. (h/t The Guardian)
- Support on-the-ground journalism: The Kyiv Independent, an English language news site that has been reporting the facts in real time, is raising money via GoFundMe.