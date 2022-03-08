Colorado consumers targeted by record number of scams amid pandemic

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Data: Colorado Attorney General; Chart: John Frank/Axios

The pandemic sparked new scams in Colorado, driving complaints of unemployment payment schemes and auto services to new levels.

Driving the news: The Colorado attorney general's office recorded 13,970 consumer complaints in 2021, a 15% increase from the prior year and a new record, data released Monday shows.

"The pandemic has really been a painful opportunity for scams," Attorney General Phil Weiser told Axios Denver.

Zoom in: Retail sales make up the most complaints, often involving unauthorized memberships, services and delivery issues related to the pandemic.

The spike in unemployment claims and benefits drove the second largest category for fraud.

The intrigue: The number of complaints about airlines and robocalls — the top two categories in 2020 — fell out of the top 10.

