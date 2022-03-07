Denver's Jennings Hester believes in the healing power of fly fishing

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Jennings Hester joined Alabama's football team as a linebacker in coach Nick Saban's first recruiting class.

Flashback: A chronic hamstring injury kept him on the sidelines and he never played a game.

What happened next: Without the structure of football, Hester lost his community and his long-time battle with depression spun out of control, he explains.

"I'm the stereotypical story of a man struggling in the U.S. — started dealing with symptoms at a young age and didn't know I was dealing with something treatable," he says.

What's new: In Colorado, Hester found solace in fly fishing and fly tying and started a nonprofit here in 2019 called Fishing the Good Fight to serve men facing mental health challenges.

The organization hosts fishing retreats and men's groups that mix in counseling sessions and create community for those in need.

Meet him: We asked Hester, a sales director for a sports company, for insights into his habits — and fishing:

📱 Device of choice: iPhone 13Pro

👇 First tap: Email. "Usually I wake up with a stupid number," he says.

💻 Reading list: The blog, "Man Talks"

🎵On rotation: Country singer Charles Wesley Godwin, Shane Smith, Tyler Childers, Zack Bryan

🚴 Favorite app: MTB Project, a mountain biking trail guide

🎣 Favorite place to fish: "I love fishing in Wyoming on the Bighorn River."

🐟 Biggest catch: 25-inch rainbow trout on the aforementioned river