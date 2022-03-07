Denver's new post-pandemic rush hour goes all day
The pandemic didn't kill rush hour in Denver — it just spread traffic throughout the day.
What's happening: The shift to remote work and more flexible hours put fewer cars on the road last year during traditional peak travel times — particularly the morning commute, according to TomTom Traffic Index 2021.
- Overall, traffic congestion is still down compared to pre-pandemic times, but midday travel in the Denver areas is just as congested as 2019, the new data shows.
- The morning and evening commutes are about 15% less congested compared to pre-pandemic.
Why it matters: The change in traffic patterns could be one of the lasting trends of the pandemic, but a lot will depend on whether remote work sticks around, writes Axios' Joann Mueller.
By the numbers: Travel times in Denver were 18% longer during rush hour periods in 2021, up 3% from 2020 but 5% lower than 2019.
- That means a 30-minute trip takes 5 minutes longer.
The big picture: Denver ranked as the 33rd most congested city in America. Traffic congestion isn't as bad as it was before COVID upended our weekday commute, but it's still stealing our time.
- Denver drivers lost 41 hours in traffic in 2021, nearly two entire days.
Be smart: In Denver, rush hour times are a little different than other cities. The congestion ends earlier, particularly on Fridays. And it's far less jammed on Mondays and Fridays, the data shows.
- The worst time to drive is the 4–6pm weekday block, followed by the 3pm hour.
- The 2pm hour is as busy as 6-7pm with congestion near 20%, slightly above average
How it works: TomTom collects hundreds of millions of anonymized GPS signals from cars and smartphones around the world to analyze traffic in more than 400 cities.
What to watch: Month by month, congestion has been building in the U.S.
- "Rush hour is coming back slowly," TomTom says. "The question is, what will the new normal look like?"
More Denver stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.