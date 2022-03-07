Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Data: TomTom Traffic Index 2021; Chart: Jacque Schrag/Axios

The pandemic didn't kill rush hour in Denver — it just spread traffic throughout the day.

What's happening: The shift to remote work and more flexible hours put fewer cars on the road last year during traditional peak travel times — particularly the morning commute, according to TomTom Traffic Index 2021.

Overall, traffic congestion is still down compared to pre-pandemic times, but midday travel in the Denver areas is just as congested as 2019, the new data shows.

The morning and evening commutes are about 15% less congested compared to pre-pandemic.

Why it matters: The change in traffic patterns could be one of the lasting trends of the pandemic, but a lot will depend on whether remote work sticks around, writes Axios' Joann Mueller.

By the numbers: Travel times in Denver were 18% longer during rush hour periods in 2021, up 3% from 2020 but 5% lower than 2019.

That means a 30-minute trip takes 5 minutes longer.

The big picture: Denver ranked as the 33rd most congested city in America. Traffic congestion isn't as bad as it was before COVID upended our weekday commute, but it's still stealing our time.

Denver drivers lost 41 hours in traffic in 2021, nearly two entire days.

Be smart: In Denver, rush hour times are a little different than other cities. The congestion ends earlier, particularly on Fridays. And it's far less jammed on Mondays and Fridays, the data shows.

The worst time to drive is the 4–6pm weekday block, followed by the 3pm hour.

The 2pm hour is as busy as 6-7pm with congestion near 20%, slightly above average

How it works: TomTom collects hundreds of millions of anonymized GPS signals from cars and smartphones around the world to analyze traffic in more than 400 cities.

What to watch: Month by month, congestion has been building in the U.S.

"Rush hour is coming back slowly," TomTom says. "The question is, what will the new normal look like?"

