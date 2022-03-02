Scoop: Denver GOP leader Garrett Flicker will step down in mid-March

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Denver GOP chairperson Garrett Flicker — the youngest and first openly gay man to lead the group — will resign March 15 after one year in the role, Axios Denver has learned.

Driving the news: The Colorado Springs native is stepping down to work on the campaign of U.S. Senate candidate Eli Bremer, Flicker tells us.

The intrigue: Prominent local Republicans expressed disappointment in Flicker's tenure.

Organizers at a Denver GOP caucus meeting on Tuesday said that low turnout was the direct result of a lack of energy from the top.

"The chair of the party here has basically not done anything," said Scott Gessler, a Denver resident and former GOP secretary of state.

Why it matters: Many pundits predicted Flicker's fresh perspective could help shift the fractured party's post-Trump outlook and push more Republicans to the polls at a time when the state's registered Democrats outnumber registered Republicans by about 115,000 voters.

The other side: Flicker, 26, called his next step a "good career move." He also touted the party's progress under his leadership.

"We got things on the map. And the party — for the first time in a long time — really put their hands in local politics and did more than just run a candidate," he says, referring to its backing of two ballot questions in the 2021 election.

What's next: Denver GOP's first vice chairperson, Wendy Warner, will take Flicker's role later this month.

