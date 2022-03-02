Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Five Nines, a sultry new speakeasy-style lounge in Cherry Creek's Clayton Members Club, opened last month with a racy new offering.

Details: The intimate cocktail bar sits mysteriously behind an unmarked door, and offers luxurious libations served by bartenders donning classic vests.

Every hour, burlesque dancers strut through the dim, velvet-swathed space and take to the stage for "micro performances," brief, suggestive shows put on by the Hard Candy Dancers for guests who are welcome to cheer or silently blush in their seats.

What Alayna ordered: The Pornstar Martini — Five Nine's most popular drink — with Tito's vodka, lime, passionfruit, vanilla and a champagne floater.

To snack, she got the nuts, chips and olives — a few of the elevated appetizers offered on the menu.

What Gigi ordered: The Dragon's Breath, a tiki-style sipper with rhum blanc, lime, coconut cream, yellow chartreuse and a hint of mint.

She also shared the crème fraîche with veggie chips and smoked-trout roe.

Between the lines: A night out at Five Nines feels surprisingly provocative for the otherwise buttoned-up neighborhood — perhaps all the more reason to give it a try.

Be smart: The bar, named for the purity of precious metals, sits on the southeast-facing side of the Clayton. Find it hidden behind a black door marked with, of course, five number nines.

