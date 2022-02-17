Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Colorado reached another major milestone on Thursday in its recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

What's happening: The state deactivated its crisis standards of care that determined which patients get priority care in hospitals and emergency medical settings. The downgrade came because hospital capacity reached positive numbers for the first time in months.

The hospital rules were most recently enacted in November and the emergency standards were added in January.

What's new: Public health models show that 90% of the state is immune to the Omicron variant because of infection or vaccination, officials said Thursday.

Rachel Herlihy, the state's epidemiologist, said immunity will wane, but it's expected to remain high until the start of the summer.

By the numbers: The state's infection positivity rate is 6.9%, meaning 1 in every 69 people is infectious, the latest numbers show.

The big picture: The U.S. is now averaging 140,000 new COVID cases per day — a 64% drop over the past two weeks. The pace of new infections is declining in every state, Axios reports.

